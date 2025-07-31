Shah Rukh Khan is deeply invested financially and emotionally in his IPL franchise - Kolkata Knight Riders. Ever since 2008, SRK's KKR has lifted the trophy three times. Now, numerologist Swetta Jumaani has said that it was only after her suggestions that KKR started winning.

Swetta said that SRK was their client, and they suggested that KKR change the color of their jersey to bag wins.

"Shah Rukh Khan is our client for KKR. We changed the uniform of KKR; we told them what colour combinations to take," she told the channel.

The numerologist added that she had heard about SRK crying it out after KKR lost the match. And it was then that she came into the picture.

"It is because of that that they won three IPL trophies. I had read him talking about how he would cry in the toilet over KKR losing matches in IPL. Then we had suggested to them to change their uniform from black and gold to purple and, now they have got three cups," she added.

Gautam Gambhir on bond with SRK

Gautam Gambhir, who returned to KKR as their mentor in 2024, leading them to lift the trophy, has always spoken fondly of King Khan.

"I have a fabulous relationship with him. For me, he is the best owner I have worked with. And the reason is not just that he is humble, he is pretty grounded," Gambhir had said in an interview.

"It's the trust between us because I know he will never involve himself in cricketing matters and he knows that any decision I take will be in the best interests of the team and not for anything else," he told Sportskeeda.