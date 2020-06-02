No doubt school or college days are the best days of anybody's life. Every time we look at our school pictures with uniforms on and hair tied with lots of oil, it brings a flood of countless memories and moments to cherish in our life.

Everyone has a lot of memories connected with their school days, even our Bollywood celebs have quite many times talked about the fun they had in their school time.

Do you ever wonder how our Bollywood superstars would have looked when they went to school? The time when they did not care how they looked and could enjoy their school life to the fullest. Here's a little sneak peek into the lives of these Bollywood actors from their school days:

Deepika Padukone

The 'Dimple Queen' of Bollywood industry Deepika Padukone who is ruling several hearts now, has evolved herself drastically all these years from being a cute little girl to one of the most glamorous actresses in the industry.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is arguably one of the sweetest actors in the industry, as he has zero arrogance. Many of the celebs of Bollywood consider Ranveer as a kid due to his insane antics!

Shah Rukh Khan

King Khan has been an all-rounder since his childhood, growing up in New Delhi, Shah Rukh was excellent in both academics and sports. And now the actor is known for his charming looks and totally makes your heart skip a bit with his dimpled smile. Shah Rukh Khan is bound to melt your hearts in this pic.

Anushka Sharma

The happy picture here features young Anushka Sharma who accomplished her education from the Military Excessive College. Apparently, the beautiful actress wanted to pursue journalism, but nonetheless she turned an actress which we are quoted grateful for since she is one of the talented actresses of Bollywood.

Disha Patani

The hot and sizzling diva of Bollywood Disha Patani is surely a surprise package. The bold beauty always surprises the paparazzi with her bold looks and lean figure, however, the actress looks totally different in this throwback picture all the way from her school diaries.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor has been a stunner since his childhood and this picture is a full proof of him being a heartthrob since childhood. Not much has changed since then cute innocent Ranbir to the most wanted 'Munda' of Bollywood. Ranbir Kapoor accomplished his research from the College of Visible Arts Lee Strasberg Theatre and Movie Institute.

Salman Khan

Who thought that this sweet innocent-looking boy one day would rule over the whole Bollywood with his charm and good looks and that girls would go crazy for him.

The Dabbang khan of Indian cinema is not only known for his mindblowing acting but the charity and help he does with his kind heart. Salman Khan was a naughty child and it seems that he has maintained that funny side of his till now.

Priyanka Chopra

The sweet young girl standing straight is none other than our 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra who looked quite pretty in this old picture of hers. Who knew that one day she will be slaying both Bollywood as well as Hollywood industry. Priyanka Chopra is truly one of the inspiring women in India.

Amitabh Bachchan

The 'Shahenshah' of Hindi Cinema Amitabh Bachchan looks damn graceful since the beginning. Looking at this picture it's clear that has been a handsome lad since his school time. The actor looks unrecognisable, standing along with his school friends.

Katrina Kaif

The elegant beauty Katrina Kaif looks a cutie-patootie in this frame which she shares with her sister. But did you know that Katrina never went to school?

Yes, because her family used to travel a lot, hence Kat and her siblings were taught by home tutors before she got into modelling and would reign supreme in Bollywood.