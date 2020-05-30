Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen have worked together in a couple of movies. They have together given a few box office successes like Biwi No 1. Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya, Tumko Naa Bhul Payenge to name a few. Salman and Sushmita bond quite well with each other and probably that is the reason why Sushmita knows why Salman Khan is still single and a bachelor.

Miss Universe and actor Sushmita in one of her old interviews had revealed why Salman Khan is the country's most eligible bachelor. "We often ask Salman this question but he never answers. I'll pose the same question to you," asked a reporter.

Sushmita gives fitting reply

Sushmita then came up with a shocking answer that none would have ever expected, she said, "You are asking the question to the two people who celebrate singlehood. They are not single because they didn't find someone, they did that by choice."

Sushmita is rumored to be dating her beau, Rohman Shawl. The couple who has been dating for a while now is leaving no stone unturned in making sure they stay healthy together. Their sizzling chemistry is vividly obvious from the pictures they keep posting on their social media handles.

After the wedding of Sushmita Sen's brother, Rajeev Sen, there are reports of Sushmita Sen being ready to take the plunge with model beau Rohman Shawl. As per a report in Vogue, the couple was all set to the next level and tie-the-knot in November or December 2019 but there have been no updates on the same. But the two are going strong and steady in their relationship.

After being linked with Katrina, Salman was rumored to be dating Romanian model Iulia Vantur but as of now, there are no reports on his relationship status as well.