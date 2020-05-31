Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was one of the most popular films of 2014. It set a whole trend for the generation, and now even after so many years, the film manages to stay relevant. YJHD gave us lessons on life, some questions and unforgettable characters.

As the film completes its 7th year running, the cast, makers and the fans are all nostalgic. Fans are trending #7yearsofYJHD on Twitter recalling the run of the film and all the memories associated with it.

7 years ago on May 31st, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani released, and what a Bollywood trip that was? Anybody from the current generation of millennial Indians will never forget the adventures of Naina, Bunny, Avi and Aditi played by Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin. The film produced by Dharma was a massive hit.

Thanks to its relatability and youthful vibe it spoke to a whole generation of a confused lot who were on a quest to find themselves and feared commitment. All the solid characters had minds of their own but seemed to work together. Directed by Ayan Mukerji this one would be remembered as forever young.

Karan Johar took to Twitter to reminisce YJHD, "It's been 7whole years since this gang of friends came into our lives & taught us all about friendship and love. A movie still so relevant for all generations!!"

Fans have been recalling the film and fond memories associated with it. Some even found characters to be an extension of themselves in some ways:

Dare we say it, can there be a sequel to this film?