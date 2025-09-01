The excitement around Aryan Khan's big directorial debut, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', is only increasing with each day that passes by. Shah Rukh Khan is obviously pulling all the strings to hype up the upcoming Netflix series and showcase his son's talent to the world. However, on Monday, the excitement reached the pinnacle as SRK and Rani Mukherji posted an Instagram reel grooving to a song from Aryan's upcoming series. Fans were thrilled to see the iconic 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' come together not just to promote Aryan's show but also to celebrate both of their first National Award wins.

SRK took to his Instagram profile to post a reel with Rani with the caption "National award... hum dono ki adhoori khwahish poori ho gayi... yay... congratulations Rani, you are a queen and love you always (National Award... the unfulfilled wish of both of us has been fulfilled)."

In the video, both the iconic superstars of Bollywood were dressed in casually chic clothes. Rani looked beautiful as always in a classic crisp white shirt paired with blue jeans. On the other hand, SRK too looked very comfy in a knitted powder blue sweater paired with dark blue jeans and a knitted white cap. The Badshah of Bollywood also had a sling in his hand because of his recent injury.

Fans were extremely excited to see Rani and SRK groove to 'Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri', and that excitement was absolutely evident in the comment section of the post.

One of SRK's fan pages in the comments stated, "Now this song will trend way more", since Rani and SRK had made a reel on it. An Instagram user wrote, "Rahul aur tinaaaaaa in parallel universe", while another wrote, "damnnn definitely did not expect this reunion." A comment on the post read, "On-screen King and Queen", while another mentioned, "Romance With One Hand, Take Care Shah Sir, Love You."

Internet users were very concerned about the sling in SRK's hand, and hence, there were a lot of "Get well soon King" and "take care, Shah ❤️ lots of love" comments.

Not only is this reel special because Rani and SRK feature, but it is also a precious one because SRK has never posted a reel before where he has been seen dancing. Rani is not on social media, but if she were, this could also be considered her first dancing reel.

SRK and Rani will be receiving their first National Awards this year after decades of being in the acting business. Rani will take home the award for Best Actress for her stellar performance in the film 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway', while SRK will be awarded 'Best Actor' for his performance in Atlee's 'Jawan.'