Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is over the moon. After over three decades of contributing to Indian cinema and delivering some of the most iconic performances in films like Chak De! India, My Name is Khan, Swades, and Devdas, he has finally won his first National Film Award.

SRK was honoured with the Best Actor award for Jawan at the 71st National Film Awards. Taking to Instagram, he shared a heartfelt video thanking his fans, directors, and family for their unwavering support.

Needless to say, the superstar was brimming with gratitude as he expressed his happiness.

Wearing a beanie, T-shirt, denim, and a sling on his arm due to a recent injury, SRK said,"I am overwhelmed with gratitude, pride, and humility. To be honoured with a National Award is a moment I will cherish for a lifetime. Thank you so much to the jury, the chairman, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and to everyone who thought I was worthy of this honour."

He added,"I would love to spread my arms for you and share my love, but I'm a bit indisposed. But don't worry, just keep the popcorn ready — I'll be back in theatres, and soon on the streets. So till then, just one hand... ready!"

He also gave a special shout-out to Jawan director Atlee, "So thank you, Raju sir, thank you, Saeed, and especially thanks to Atlee sir and his team for giving me the opportunity in Jawan and trusting me to deliver and be worthy of this award."

SRK acknowledged his team's support as well: "They bear with my eccentricities and impatience, give me their full attention, and make me look much better than I am."

He then spoke of his family, "My wife and kids... they know my obsession with cinema takes me away from them, but they bear it with a smile. And lastly, thank you to the fans for all the love and tears... this award is for you."

With his arm in a sling but his heart full, the actor had teary eyes as he celebrated winning his first National Award in 33 years of his career.

Currently recovering from an injury sustained on the sets of his upcoming film King, SRK still made the effort to record the video despite being unwell. In true SRK style, he even recreated his signature arms-wide pose, attempting to spread his arms to shower his fans with love despite the sling.

Director Atlee pens an emotional note as SRK wins National Award

Director Atlee, overwhelmed with emotion, also shared a heartfelt note on social media, calling himself SRK's "fanboy for life."

"Feeling blessed, @iamsrk sir. I'm super happy that you've got the National Award for our movie Jawan. It feels very emotional and inspiring to be part of your journey. Thank you for trusting me and giving me this film, sir. This is just my first love letter to you, a lot more to come," Atlee wrote.

Calling Shah Rukh Khan his idol, Atlee added,"As a fanboy, working with you, making a film, and presenting it in a massy SRK mode is a pure blessing from God. I can't ask for more. I'm the best fanboy of yours, sir."

Shah Rukh Khan doesn't deserve the National Film Award for Best Actor for a masala film like Jawan.



He surely deserved it for Swades, but was robbed by Saif Ali Khan for Hum Tum, another laughable choice, allegedly managed by his mother, who was the CBFC chairperson at that time.

However, not everyone is thrilled. Netizens expressed disappointment over Jawan being the film that earned SRK his first National Award. Many believe he deserved the honour much earlier for performances in films like Swades, My Name is Khan, or Chak De! India.

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail won the Best Feature Film award, and Sanya Malhotra's Kathal was awarded Best Hindi Film.