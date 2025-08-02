Congratulations are in order for the winners of the 71st National Film Awards. On Friday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced the winners during a press conference in New Delhi.

The 71st National Film Awards recognise films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification between January 1 and December 31, 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan won the National Award for Best Actor for Jawan. The award was shared with Vikrant Massey, who received the same honour for 12th Fail. This marks the first National Award for both actors.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail was honoured with the Best Feature Film award. Rani Mukerji won the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for her performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

Other notable winners include:

Best Direction: Sudipto Sen for The Kerala Story

Best Supporting Actor: Vijayaraghavan and Muthupettai Somu Bhaska

Best Supporting Actress: Janki Bodiwala and Urvashi

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Best Hindi Film: Kathal

Best Malayalam Film: Ullazhukku

Best Tamil Film: Parking

Best Telugu Film: Bhagavanth Kesari

Reacting to the win, Karan said in a statement, "I am ecstatic and overwhelmed to win the National Award for a film exceptionally close to my heart, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. I am grateful to the jury and continue to be humbled by the enormous love the film continues to receive."

Karan Johar on Dhindora Baje Re's National Award win

He said, "It feels surreal, 2 years on... to receive so much love for a film that we put so much love in. To have everyone across the world resonate so deeply, that they choose to call the story, the music, the characters, the dance and everything their OWN! "My deepest gratitude once again to the National Film Awards for having Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani receive this honour for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. And my biggest love & hugs to @vaibhavi.merchant and her team for giving us the Best Choreography for Dhindhora Baje Re! I'm a happy man today, and I will remain forever grateful for this?? Fun fact - it feels magical to win the same award as you did for your first film, again??."

Best Debut Film of a Director: Ashish Avinash Bende won the National Award for Best Debut Film of a Director for his Marathi film Aatmapamplet.

Feature Film Awards

Best Sound Design: Animal (Hindi) – Sachin Sudhakaran and Hariharan Muralidaran

Best Marathi Film: Shyamchi Aai (Directed by Sujay Sunil Dahake)

Best Garo Film: Rimdogittanga (Rapture) (Directed by Dominic Megam Sangma)

Best Music Direction:Best Choreography: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (Hindi) – Vaibhavi Merchant

Songs: Vaathi (Tamil)

Background Score: Animal (Hindi)

Best Cinematography: The Kerala Story (Hindi) – Prasantanu Mohapatra

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway (Hindi) – Rani Mukerji