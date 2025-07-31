The Wait Is Over: Bigg Boss 19 Returns with a Bang. The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 19 is back, and this time, it's bigger and better. Salman Khan returns as the host, bringing his signature style and swagger and promising a season full of drama and entertainment. The first promo of Bigg Boss 19 was dropped on the official handles of Colors TV and Salman Khan.

In the promo, Salman appears on a podium and declares in his commanding voice:

"Friends and enemies, brace yourselves, because this time, it's the housemates who will rule."

JioCinema's official Instagram page shared the promo with the caption, "Bhai ke saath laut aaya hai Bigg Boss ka naya season! Aur iss baar chalegi—Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar."

Earlier in the day, Salman teased fans with a cryptic Instagram Story featuring a back-facing image of him at what looked like a political rally. The caption read: "Milte hain ek naye maidan mein (See you in a new arena)."

What's new this year?

This season introduces a major shift in the show's format. Moving away from the iconic "Bigg Boss chahte hain" directive style, Bigg Boss 19 will now revolve around the theme "Bigg Boss jaana chahte hain." The show premieres on August 24 and will run for five months.

Salman Khan is confirmed to host the first three months and return for the grand finale. For the remaining two months, the show will reportedly feature a rotating roster of celebrity hosts, including Farah Khan, Karan Johar, and Anil Kapoor.

Salman Khan's Fees

According to SCREEN, Salman Khan is being paid Rs 8–10 crore per weekend, which is approximately Rs 120–150 crore for his 15-week hosting stint. By contrast, ETimes reported that Salman charged a staggering Rs 350 crore for the entire season of Bigg Boss 18, which breaks down to roughly Rs 25 crore per weekend, suggesting a notable fee reduction for this season.

Netizens react to the promo.

Not everyone is impressed. Many fans criticized Salman's expressionless appearance in the promo and called the show scripted.

One user commented, "Not him again. Aise hosting karega jaise hum par koi ehsaan kar raha ho. If he isn't interested (which he's admitted before), then why do it? He doesn't need the money..."

Another wrote, "His eyes are so dead..."

Salman on this year's format

Speaking about the revamped concept, Salman Khan said in a statement, "I have been a part of Bigg Boss for a long time now, and as we all know, Bigg Boss reinvents the game every year. Aur iss baar, it is Gharwalon Ki Sarkar. And when too many people start pulling the strings, it's bound to get messy. That's when the cracks show, and the house turns into a warzone. After all these years, I can honestly say I'm just as kicked as you are to see how it all plays out."

Expected contestants of Bigg Boss 19

The rumoured contestant list for this season comprises celebrities from all walks of the entertainment world, namely television, film, OTT and social media influencers.

Actor Ram Kapoor, along with his actor wife, Gautami Kapoor.

Dheeraj Dhoopar, popularly known for his role in Kundali Bhagya, is also locked for this season.

Alisha Panwar made her debut in the Colors TV show Ishq Mein Marjawan is rumoured to participate in the latest season of Bigg Boss.

Fitness influencer Krishna Shroff is actor Jackie Shroff's daughter and Tiger Shroff's sister. She was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was last seen on The Traitors could be part of BB 19.

Actress Anita Hassanandani, who made her comeback on TV with Colors TV show, may be part of BB 19.

Actress Munmun Dutta, popularly known as Babitaji from Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is expected to be part of BB.

Social media influencer Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast will reportedly be seen as a contestant on the Salman Khan-hosted show.

After being embroiled in the India's Got Latent controversy, content creator Apoorva Mukhija could be seen in BB.

Salman Khan's co-star from Jai Ho, Daisy Shah, is rumoured to be taking up Bigg Boss 19.

Popular social media influencer, Mr Faisu will enter BB 19 as he garners a huge fan following.

Actress Khushi Dubey has gained immense popularity for her Star Plus show Aashiqana, could be seen in the show.

Social media influencer and actor Arshifa Khan will also be seen on Salman Khan's reality show.

Actress Tanushree Dutta is now rumoured to be seen on the show.

Actor Sharad Malhotra has been offered the show many times over the years, and he seems to have finally said yes to it this year.

Actress Mamta Kulkarni could be seen in BB 19.

Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat is also rumoured to have signed the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

This season will also follow a new distribution strategy, debuting first on JioHotstar before airing on television. Around 15 contestants, along with 3 to 5 wild card entries, are expected to participate. As of now, 45 contestants have reportedly been approached for the show.