Bollywood actor Salman Khan surprised fans on Friday evening by unveiling the first-look poster of his upcoming film Battle of Galwan. In the Instagram reel, Salman appears in a never-before-seen avatar, fierce and bloodied, clad in a military uniform, sporting a rugged moustache, with intense patriotism radiating from his expression. His battle-worn look and determined gaze left fans intrigued and stirred.

The first look was dropped on the official IG handle of the film, along with the caption, "Blood, grit, and patriotism at 15,000 ft. Salman Khan is ready for the most powerful story of modern India. #BattleOfGalwan motion poster out now!".

Salman Khan also shared the poster on his Instagram handle.

Fans had mixed reactions to Salman Khan's fierce look in Battle of Galwan. While many couldn't contain their excitement and praised his rugged, bloodied avatar, other netizens expressed disappointment, with some suggesting that it might be time for the actor to consider retirement.

The user wrote, " The film will probably be the same mass masala khichdi that I'm getting tired of."

Another user wrote, "We can clearly see he don't care about our army or soldiers he never did instead he shows more concern about the failed terror state whos coward soldiers and terrorists always target our innocent civilians. Have some shame mr khan i hope all your arrogance and ego get buried and you never become successful in life ever again.."

The next one wrote. "When will we get past the hero worshipping? As the movie is based on real events the poster should have included the Galwan valley and some battle torn region, but instead we get a closeup of Bhai which doesn't signify any meaning to the movie's actual story."

Battle of Galwanis directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced under the Salman Khan Films banner. Music for the film will be composed by Himesh Reshammiya. The cast also includes Harshil Shah, Ankur Bhatia, and Heera Sohall, among others. The official release date is yet to be announced.

Storyline



The film is inspired by the real-life clash that occurred in June 2020 in the Galwan Valley, a remote, high-altitude region in Ladakh. The confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops, fought without gunfire due to standing agreements, became one of the deadliest border conflicts in four decades.

Despite the harsh terrain and lack of traditional weapons, the Indian Army showcased extraordinary courage and determination, engaging in brutal hand-to-hand combat using rudimentary tools like sticks and stones.

Work Front

Salman was last seen in the action drama Sikandar, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and directed by AR Murugadoss. Despite a star-studded cast including Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Jatin Sarna, Sanjay Kapoor, Prateik Smita Patil.