It was in April 2014 that the news of Rani Mukerji having secretly tied the knot with Aditya Chopra surprised the nation. The two flew off to Italy with a handful of people and got married in the most secretive ceremony. Despite it being over a decade, not a single picture of Rani and Aditya's wedding ceremony has surfaced anywhere.

Aditya Chopra is known for being camera shy and extremely guarded about his personal life. While Rani Mukerji and close friend Karan Johar keep sharing tidbits from the marriage ceremony, Sabyasachi too has shared some insight.

The ace designer, who designed Rani Mukerji's outfit for the wedding, called it a "chaos."

Chaotic wedding

Sabyasachi added that he was given just a week to design the outfit. He also called the wedding "mad" and Rani "chilled out."

"You know who was fun to work with? It was actually Rani Mukerji. She never released the photos. But, the fact is that it was a mad wedding which was done between her, Adi (Aditya Chopra), Karan (Johar), and me. She was very chilled out," he said in an interview with Fashionably Pernia.

Rani Mukerji - A chilled out bride

Sabya added that it was on their lunch table a week before the wedding that she announced she was getting married and asked him to design her outfit within that week.

"She came over for lunch one day and said that she is getting married. I asked her how much time I had and she said one week. I had to put something together in that much time. It's fun when people enjoy their wedding. It just makes the process of designing for them so much more fun," he added.

Aditya Chopra warned Karan Johar

Karan Johar had once revealed on Koffee with Karan that Aditya Chopra had told him about getting married and warned him not to tell it to anyone. KJo revealed that there were just 18 people attending the wedding, and he didn't even inform his mom about it. Johar had said that he was hyper and hysterical as he couldn't share such big news with anyone.

"But like, he told me meri shaadi ho rahi hai, there are 18 people attending. If word gets out of this wedding, it will be you. The only person who will open his mouth is you, if I see there is a mention of this wedding in any publication at that time newspapers were still dominating. I was so hyper and hysterical. I had to lie to my mother, we had a release, it was 2014, april. I will never forget it, 2 states was releasing. I had to abandon my movie release, tell everybody I have an event in Manchester, for some reason made it up," he had said.