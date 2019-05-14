Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly broken all ties with Aanand L Rai as he blames the director for the failure of Zero. A report stated that SRK has stopped answering Rai's phone calls, and has no plans to work with him again.

"Shah Rukh blames Rai entirely for the fiasco that was Zero. What was Aanand Rai thinking? This is what Shah Rukh now wonders, like everybody else," Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying.

While Shah Rukh and Rai were seen bonding together big time before the failure of Zero, the report claimed that he would not be invited to any of SRK's parties.

"They had mutually agreed to share a creative partnership. But after the release of Zero, I don't think Shah Rukh even wants to see Aanand Rai's face," the report quoted a friend of the superstar as saying.

Many felt that the disastrous result of Zero has had a big impact on Shah Rukh as he took a break from acting after this. He has not even made any announcement about his upcoming projects. However, the report of him being so annoyed with the veteran director is a shocker.

Recently, there were rumours that SRK's next project will be a remake of the movie Satte Pe Satta. It was rumoured that Farah Khan will be directing the film. However, there has not been any official confirmation.