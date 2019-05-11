While fans are eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh Khan to announce his next movie, rumours are doing the rounds that the actor will be seen in remake of an old Bollywood movie.

After the failure of his last few films, SRK took a break, apparently to analyse the situation. In one recent interview, the superstar said that he has been reading a number of scripts, and most probably would announce his upcoming movie by June this year.

Now, there are rumours that the King Khan will next be seen in remake of Satte Pe Satta, which will be directed by Farah Khan.

"#SattePeSatta remake featuring SRK is on cards as per strong hearsay in trade. Farah Khan might direct it. All rumors until things get official," trade analyst and film critic, Sumit Kadel tweeted.

Featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini among many others, Satte Pe Satta was an action comedy film. It had an ensemble cast of Big B, Hema, Sudhir, Shakti Kapoor, Paintal, Kanwaljit Singh, Amjad Khan, Sachin, Vikram Sahu, Kader Khan among others. It was a story about seven brothers, which had Bachchan in double roles.

While Shah Rukh is yet to make an announcement, it will be interesting to see if these rumours are true or not.

After the debacle of Jab Harry Met Sejal, Shah Rukh's last film Zero also failed at the box office.