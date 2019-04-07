After the failure of Shah Rukh Khan's last film Zero, fans are curious to know about SRK's next movie. Although there has not been any declaration on those lines, the superstar has now spoken about his upcoming project.

Shah Rukh during a recent interview after being honoured with a doctorate degree from the University of Law in London, made an interesting statement when asked about his next film.

A video from the interview has been doing the rounds on social media that shows Shah Rukh saying that his next role will be "as sexy as you want" to be.

"My next role will be as sexy as my last one. So you want me to be a sexy father, a sexy hero, sexy whatever you want me to be. My next role will be as sexy as you want me to be," SRK told BBC.

The actor during the same interview spoke about the progressive changes that have come for women in the industry in the current time. He appreciated the changing "attitude" of people for women at the workplace.

"The roles of women and the kind of attitude you have at the workplace for women is changing for positive. There will be discrepancies and ups and downs too. There were times when I was working in the '90s that if a lady got married, she normally did not have the opportunity to come back and act in a film but now all of them are acting in films and its so seamless and nice, so I think lots of positive stuff for female actors in the film industry," he said.

Shah Rukh has been having a dull phase since at the box office since quite some time. Zero was a highly anticipated film, and its failure has not only disappointed his fans but apparently affected SRK too. However, the actor appears to have moved on from the debacle and is now all set to surprise fans with a new project.