For the past four years, Shah Rukh Khan has really been struggling to live up to his 'King of Bollywood' tag. The burden of back-to-back failures seems to have been crushing the superstar's confidence with each passing day and it is quite evident from his current choices as well. Even the projects that he had immense faith in had turned out to be a dud at the box office and it looks like the wounded superstar has gone on sabbatical from movies.

According to Bollywood Hungama, "Shah Rukh Khan is flooded with a lot of scripts but is taking his time to decide what project to embark on and is not in the mood to work on anything related to acting anytime soon."

After Zero failure, Shah Rukh Khan was so shaken up that he walked out of Rakesh Sharma biopic titled Saare Jahan Se Achha due to the space angle. The film's writer Anjum Rajabali had said that SRK didn't walk out of the project but because he was too shocked by the failure of Zero.

Till now, Shah Rukh Khan hasn't announced his new film yet. However, it was reported that he has partnered his production company Red Chillies Entertainment with Netflix to create not one or two but three web projects.

Meanwhile, the box office success of Badla starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu has brought some respite to Shah Rukh Khan who had produced it. The movie has been well received by both critics and audience alike and the positive word of mouth has reflected on its overall film collection.

It remains to be seen if SRK would be able to bounce back again in the mad race of box office and score a much-awaited hit to his name to break the jinx.