After the failure of Zero, Shah Rukh Khan walked out of Rakesh Sharma biopic, and the reason initially cited was he did not want to be a part of another space film after Zero. However, now it appears that SRK got too "shaken up" after Zero failed to work at the box office.

At a recent event, writer Anjum Rajabali said that Shah Rukh did not back out of Rakesh Sharma biopic titled Saare Jahan Se Achha due to space angle, but because he was too shocked by the failure of Zero.

"I don't think he said no to Saare Jahan Se Achcha because of the space (angle). I think he's also pretty shaken up, he was banking a lot on that," the writer said during a panel discussion.

Anjum further said that it is the script of Zero that needs to be blamed for its failure, and not anything else.

"If you're asking me, there was a problem with the script of Zero. Himanshu Sharma, the writer, is a very talented person but things go wrong sometimes," he said.

Talking further about the culture of blaming other things than the script for the failure of a movie, Anjum said, "Oh, it (the failure) could be because of the space and hence we put two into two together. Oh it's because the time wasn't right, nobody wants to see a star in a disabled person's role.' It could also well be that there was a problem with the DNA of the script."

Nonetheless, SRK has till now announced anything about his next film. The superstar has been struggling to deliver a big box office hit, and after Zero flopped, Shah Rukh has all the reasons to be sceptical about his next project.