Krushna Abhishek is not a new name to the comedy circuit. From Comedy Nights Live, Comedy Nights Bachao, Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza, The Drama Company to The Kapil Sharma Show season 2; Krushna Abhishek has come a long way. While he may have now understood how to draw the line between humour and humiliation, there was a time when his jokes often backfired and celebs lost their cool. Let's take a look.

Shah Rukh Khan: His show - Comedy Nights Bachao - which had comic geniuses like Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lahiri and many others, irked Shah Rukh Khan the wrong way when they pulled off several below the belt jokes on King Khan back-to-back on their show. While SRK, who is known for his humour, tried maintaining his cool, his facial expressions said it all as the show progressed. There were reports that keeping in mind King Khan's aura and fan following, the makers deleted several jokes when the episode was finally aired.

Akshay Kumar: Akshay Kumar was on the show to promote Housefull 3 with his team when the jokes on Lisa Haydon did not go well with the Khiladi Kumar and he lost his cool. The members of the show called Lisa a 'Kangaroo' and also a 'Black African'. It was reported that Akshay Kumar pushed Sidhharth (comedian making the jokes) in anger. However, it was later revealed that Akshay had done it all as a prank.

Kavita Kaushik: Kavita Kaushik was on Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa when the team of Comedy Nights Bachao came to roast the participants. Kavita did not appreciate the crass jokes made on her but when she tried to retaliate, the power of her mic was cut-off. Kavita had walked-off after the insult and later said, "I had signed 'Jhalak' and not 'Bachao', and without my permission or a brief, some random people threw a volley of insults on me and when I tried to retaliate, they cut off my mic."

Tannishtha Chatterjee: One of the most acclaimed names in the industry, Tannishtha Chatterjee was left offended when the show members made constant jokes on her skin-tone. From calling her a 'kaala jamun' to 'charcoal', the comedians stooped to a new low in the name of comedy. Tannishtha wrote a long post ridiculing the writers and the comedians of the show for the regressive writing, post which the channel officially apologised to her.

John Abraham: It was Krushna's never-ending jokes on John's expressions and his films like Paap which upset John and he left the shoot midway. "John and I have known each other for many years now and he is the only Bollywood actor who called me when my father passed away recently. I am really sad that I upset him. I was cracking jokes on his earlier films like 'Paap'. That's when he told me that those were his favourite films," Krushna had told Bombay Times.

"Sometime later, when he refused to shake a leg with Sonakshi and me on stage, I realised that he was upset. He soon walked out and I ran after him, but he left. I want to apologise to him; I haven't slept since the last few days because of this. I specially flew down from my shoot in Kulu Manali because John had agreed to be on the show. I hope he understands and forgives me," he added.