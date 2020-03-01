We all know that one among the country's finest actresses, Jaya Bachchan, has often landed in a soup owing to her unfiltered statements. While more often than not we do agree with what she says, the way she says it throws many people off-guard. Let's take a look at 7 celebs who were insulted by Jaya Bachchan.

Shah Rukh Khan: There was a time when Shah Rukh Khan had apparently made some comments on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during his fight with Salman Khan. When Jaya was asked about it, she had said, "Of course, I do. I haven't had the opportunity to discuss it with him, and I am going to speak to him about it. If he was at my home, I would have slapped him, just as I would my own son. But I have connected with him in my soul, and that's it." Jaya Bachchan had also reacted strongly to Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan's film, Happy New Year, and had called it 'nonsensical'. It was reported by India.com that Amitabh Bachchan had apologised to SRK for Jaya's statement over a text and Abhishek and Aishwarya had even paid him a visit at home.

Abhishek Bachchan: When it comes to her son, Jaya has always been unabashedly honest. Talking about his performance in Happy New Year and the film in totality, Jaya had said, "HNY is the most nonsensical film I've seen in recent years. I said that to the film's lead actor as well. I watched it only because Abhishek was part of it. I told him he's a great actor if he can act stupid in front of the camera like that. I can't be part of what is being done in films these days and hence I don't do films anymore."

Aishwarya Rai: It all happened in the year 2016 when Aishwarya had made heads turn with her sensuous avatar in Karan Johar's 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'. Ever since the trailer of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil released fans couldn't control their excitement to see Aishwarya in a hot and sexy avatar. Soon after, speaking at the MAMI 18th Mumbai Film Festival, talking about explicit scenes in movies, Jaya told TOI, "People have forgotten subtlety. Open display of affection is considered smart... sharam naam ki toh cheese hee nahi hai (people are no longer ashamed). Now, it's about big collections at the box office, Rs100 crore films, first-weekend collection...It's all Greek to me."

Amitabh Bachchan: It happened soon after the failure of Thugs of Hindostan where Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan had been called for a discussion on films and beyond. On being asked how do they deal with criticism, Jaya took a sly dig at Amitabh, who had received massive criticism for Thugs of Hindostan and said that he would be the best person to answer that and not her, since she doesn't care.

Karisma Kapoor: While no one exactly knows what went wrong between Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan had opened up about welcoming Aishwarya into the family and had also taken a subtle dig at Karisma. Talking about how she wants their family values to rub off on people who would join the family-like Aishwarya Rai, Jaya Bachchan had told People magazine in a 2008 interview, "Yes. That is why I wanted my son to marry a girl who has those values, who has that tradition, that culture." Further talking about whether Karisma lacked those family values, Jaya said, "She has the blood and genes of the Kapoors. They have tradition. Her father and I were buddies, they had good relations with my husband. So one must not always blame the families.