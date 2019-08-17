Amitabh – Jaya: Their wedding has not only stood the test of time but also makes our belief in the institution of marriage stronger. Married for 46 years, the couple light up the screen every time they appear together. The couple tied the knot when both of them were at the peak of their careers, but, fame or success never came in the way of their marital bliss.

Rishi Kapoor – Neetu: Though the couple went through roller-coaster of emotional highs and lows, they decided to stick by each other. And despite all the disagreements, there is no denying the fact that the duo has and will stand rock-solid behind each other forever.

Shah Rukh Khan – Gauri: Shah Rukh and Gauri are arguably the most famous couple we have in the industry today. Power packed personalities with immense fan following, nothing has managed to shake or break their relationship. And the fact that the duo fell-in-love and got married when they were young and not famous is an icing on the cake.

Abhishek Bachchan – Aishwarya Rai: He is the talented Bachchan and she, one of world's most beautiful women and together they are a force to be reckoned with. Stylish, articulate and talented; the couple still manages to give us butterflies in our stomach with their pure and honest romance.

Ajay Devgn – Kajol: When it comes to their personalities, the duo is poles apart. But, see them together in their interviews and you'd realise that this marriage is certainly for the keeps.

Akshay Kumar – Twinkle Khanna: Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are all about love, romance and genuine care for each other. The witty and humorous couple live by their own rules and have never felt the need to bring their relationship under media glare for publicity.

Saif Ali Khan – Kareena Kapoor: Bollywood's most royal and stylish couple, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor found love in each-other pretty late. However, their genuine love and respect for each other, despite being in the limelight is what makes their relationship extra-ordinary.

Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone: Powerhouse performers, extraordinary talent and among the highest paid celebrities; Deepika and Ranveer have almost conquered the entertainment world with their magnanimous presence.

Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma: The two biggest names from the two biggest industries, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are millennials most favourite couple. Their total net worth aside, the couple enjoys a lavish lifestyle and immense fan following.

Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas: The newest couple in town, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all about glamour, candour and charisma. A true power couple.