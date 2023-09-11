In a distressing incident that highlights the importance of passenger safety, a woman traveling on an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Guwahati shared her harrowing experience of alleged sexual harassment by a co-passenger. The incident has sparked outrage and calls for stringent actions against the accused.

The airline promptly responded to the incident, stating that the accused passenger had been handed over to the Guwahati police upon arrival, following a complaint by another passenger on the flight.

The complainant has filed an FIR with the local police, and IndiGo has assured its full cooperation in the ongoing investigation. The airline, known for its commitment to passenger safety and security, issued a statement expressing its commitment to assisting the authorities in any way required.

According to the spokesperson, the incident occurred on board flight 6E 5319 on September 10, and the accused was handed over to Assam Police after the plane landed in Guwahati following a complaint for alleged sexual harassment filed by the victim. "An FIR has been filed by the complainant with the local police and we will provide assistance in their investigation, where required," the spokesperson added.

Victim recounts shocking encounter

The victim, a PR executive, bravely recounted her traumatic experience on social media, shedding light on the ordeal she endured during her journey. Her account offers a glimpse into the emotional turmoil she faced during the flight.

On the fateful flight, she was traveling with her sister, but due to last-minute booking constraints, they were unable to secure adjacent seats. This led to her occupying an aisle seat (7D) while her sister was seated elsewhere. Exhausted from recent hospitalization, she settled into her seat with the hope of reaching home swiftly, enjoying home-cooked meals, and regaining her strength.

However, her journey took a horrifying turn when she woke up to discover the seat handle pulled up and a fellow passenger uncomfortably close to her. Initially dismissing it as a potential mistake, she put the handle back down and attempted to continue her rest.

As the cabin lights were dimmed in the late hours of the night, she experienced a sudden and disturbing sensation. Her vigilance led her to conclude that the incident was deliberate, not accidental, as the passenger's fingers continued to encroach upon her personal space.

Paralyzed by the situation, she struggled to defend herself until she mustered the courage to grab the offender's hand and raise the alarm.

"I have always considered myself mentally strong, having endured 10x trauma in my life, which revolved around harassment of all kinds. I know I will regain control of my thoughts, just as I always have. It's only a matter of time. Someday, perhaps, I will share my past experiences if it helps anyone," she wrote on X.

Swiftly responding to her distress, the cabin crew took action, alerting the pilots, who, in turn, informed authorities on the ground. Upon landing, the accused passenger was promptly apprehended by airport officials and police, initiating a series of procedures, including medical check-ups and police station visits.

The victim, who reached home in the early hours of the morning, continues to grapple with the trauma of the incident. She expressed her profound sense of violation and disgust while acknowledging IndiGo's support throughout the ordeal.

"I am sharing this here so that if anything like this ever happens to any of you, please speak up and fight. Perpetrators like him should be punished thoroughly! I am thankful for the witnesses who stayed up with me so late at night and extended their support. The world needs more people like you! A huge thank you to the cabin crew and ground staff of Indigo in Guwahati for their massive support! Also, the airport authority, CISF personnel, police department, my sister and everyone who helped!" she shared on X.

Furthermore, she urged HDFC, following information that the accused is reportedly an employee of the organization, to investigate the matter and take appropriate actions.

"It's just that I am filled with anger because he exploited me during my most vulnerable moment. He could clearly see the bandages on my wrists and thought I was the right target for his assault. I can't help but wonder how many women he may have violated without their knowledge. It sends a shiver down my spine. As women, it's disheartening that we are never entirely safe anywhere and must always remain alert, even subconsciously. He is a middle-aged man in his forties, well- educated, banker by profession, possibly with a family of his own. It's truly disgusting," she concluded her thread on X.