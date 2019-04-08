In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old woman working as a housekeeper at a firm in Bengaluru was dismissed after she complained about sexual harassment. She had been working with a pharmaceutical company at Palace Road under a contract basis for the past eight months.

She alleged that she was being sexually harassed by her supervisor Sudarshan under the pretence of overseeing the work.

Unable to bear the harassment, she reported the supervisor's misbehaviour with the company's in-charge on March 20. She was assured that adequate action will be taken against Sudarshan. But the whole plot changed a few days after her complaint as she was terminated from her job with no specific reason.

After she was fired from the firm, she took the matter to the police and filed a complaint against Sudharshan seeking legal action. In her complaint, the victim said that she had first reported the harassment with the company's in-charge, Praveen, who had assured her of strict action against Sudarshan but asked her not to discuss the incident with anyone.

She has filed an FIR withHigh Grounds police station. According to reports, Sudarshan has been booked for sexual harassment.