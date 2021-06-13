In one of the episodes of Sex and the City, Carrie, Miranda, Samantha and Charlotte promised to be each other's soul mates, take trips outside New York together and time and again, emotionally invest in each other more than men. The ladies had promised each other, that men may come and go but soulmates remain forever. It's been over a decade since that promise was made, and it looks like in the reboot of the series wishes will be fulfilled.

The three ladies from Sex and the City, Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte, (Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis) have rejoined again for the 10 episodes reboot of the series which will take place in New York again. Sarah Jessica Parker shared a photo of them in the backdrop of New York's Empire State Building.

New York is important part of show

The films Sex and the City failed to be as popular as the series since the viewers hardly got a glimpse of New York from the perspective of the four women. The first film was based on Big and Carrie's marriage, where the latter got ditched at the altar, and the four friends took a trip to Mexico. In the second film, the four friends explored Dubai more than New York.

Sarah Jessica Parker had promised that New York will be the fourth character in the reboot franchise. The four girls from Sex and the City had fallen in love with the Big Apple city with all the flaws it had with herself. Samatha Jones had once commented that she often wonders when people leave New York where exactly do they go?

In the final season of Sex and the City, when Carrie Bradshaw left New York to settle in Paris, despite living in the city of love, she was unable to feel the love that she had received in New York.