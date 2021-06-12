Quite recently, Sarah Jessica Parker shared photos of her Carrie Bradshaw's iconic residence in New York where she landed while on a late-night stroll in the city. In her captions, the actress stated that it was pure coincidence.

"Pure coincidence AND JUST LIKE THAT, we find ourselves on this street called Perry the night before it all begins again. MPK, here we go. And I'm thrilled and terrified. X, SJ," she captioned in her post while acknowledging the executive producer of Sex and the City, Michael Patrick King.

After eight successful seasons, two films, Sarah Jessica Parker will be back in the reboot of Sex and the City in HBO Max's 10 episodes revival. The reboot will see the return of Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, Kristin Davis as Charlotte York, and Chris Noth as Mr Big, Carrie's long time part-time lover, and later her husband.

Along with them, Mario Cantone (Anthony Marentino), David Eigenberg (Steve Brady), Willie Garson (Stanford Blatch) and Evan Handler (Harry Goldenblatt) will all be reprising their roles in the show.

Samantha Jones skips reboot

Unfortunately, Kim Catrall, who had played the role of Samantha Jones in Sex and the City will not be reprising her role. Although she had been an important character in the Sex and the City franchise, her return will not take place due to off-screen feuds.

The lack of Samantha Jones in Sex and the City might add a lot of emptiness to the show. Jones had been a sexually liberated character who had no qualms in experimenting with her sex life. Gay, straight she did them all without any judgement in mind.