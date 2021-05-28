Big news on the Sex And The City front. Chris Noth will reprise his old character as Mr Big. The Sex and The City reboot will officially happen on HBO Max. In the films, Mr Big and Carrie Bradshaw tied the knot and officially became a married couple after many hurdles in their relationship.

Mr Big had been an important part of Sex and The City, a series which was narrated from the point of view of Carrie Bradshaw. She character practically wrote an entire book based on her relationship with Mr Big, which made her a star author in New York. The book had also made Mr Big the most guilty man in town for breaking a girl's heart.

Carrie and Big had their ups and downs in their relationships. In the series, Mr Big had hardly shown his interest in marrying, and Carrie too had her insecurities with women who had married Big. However, soon Carrie had learnt to treat Big like her part-time lover until she reached Paris. On reaching the romantic city, Carrie had realised that she was irrevocably in love with Big and was unable to enjoy the city without him by her side.

Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon will be reprising their roles as Carrie Bradshaw's best friends, Charlotte York and Miranda Hopkins. Meanwhile, Kim Catrall who had played the role of Samantha Jones will not be returning to the show. The actress had her differences with Sarah Jessica Parker, and unlike their onscreen self, the two actresses had never been on the best of terms with each other.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Chris again on And Just Like That. How could we ever do a new chapter of the Sex and the City story without our Mr Big?" the executive producer wrote in an official statement. However, they did not reveal details if Chris Noth will appear in ten of the episodes of Sex And The City.

Earlier it was also said that the pandemic will be included in the reboot.