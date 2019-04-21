Two more blasts have been reported in Sri Lanka's capital city of Colombo leaving two people dead.

The seventh explosion was reported from Tropical Inn hotel near the zoo in the suburban district of Dehiwala and the eighth blast was reported from Mahavilla Garden Road.

The earlier explosions at three churches and three luxury hotels had resulted in the deaths of nearly 180 people and had wounded over 400. There were 35 foreign nationals among the victims.

A nationwide curfew has been implemented by the Sri Lankan government from 6 pm on Sunday to 6 am on Monday.

The High Commission of India in Colombo has opened up its helpline for those in need of assistance. Indian citizens in need of assistance or help and for seeking clarification may call the following numbers: +94777903082, +94112422788, +94112422789.

(awaiting further details)