Seven soldiers have been killed in two separate terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan province, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

According to the ISPR statement, terrorists targeted a vehicle of the Frontier Corps (FC) in Mach using improvised explosive devices (IEDs), claiming the lives of six Pakistan Army soldiers, reports Dawn news. The soldiers were identified as Naib Subedar Ihsan, Ullah Khan, Naik Zubair Khan, Naik Ijaz Ahmed, Naik Maula Bux and Naik Noor Muhammad.

In the second attack at Kech, another soldier was killed in an exchange of fire with militants.

Earlier this month, five Frontier Corps soldiers and one officer lost their lives after their vehicle was targeted with an IED near the Pakistan-Iran border.

Baloch Republican Army claims responsibility

Mureed Baloch, a spokesman for the separatist United Baluch Army, claimed responsibility for the attack. In a statement released hours later, he said the group targeted Pakistani soldiers assigned to protect engineers of an oil and gas facility in the region.

(With inputs from IANS)