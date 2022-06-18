https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/694518/problems-between-india-pak-can-be-solved-through-dialogue-imran-khan-farooq-abdullah.jpg IBTimes IN

Former Union Minister and National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Saturday "politely" turned down the offer to be the Opposition's candidate for the coming election of the President of India.

Dr. Farooq Abdullah is the second veteran politician who has turned down this offer. Earlier former Defence Minister and president of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar has refused to contest the presidential election as a consensus candidate of opposition parties.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Dr. Abdullah said he was honoured after his name was proposed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a possible joint Opposition candidate but withdrew his name from consideration.

"I am honoured to have had my name proposed as a possible joint opposition candidate for the office of President of India by Mamata Banerjee Sahiba. Subsequent to Mamata didi proposing my name, I have received a number of calls from opposition leaders offering their support for my candidature", the veteran politician of J&K said.

"I have taken a few days to discuss this unexpected development with my family and senior colleagues. I am deeply touched by the support that I've received and honoured to have been considered for the highest office in the country", he said.

Refusing to contest the elections, he said, "I believe that Jammu & Kashmir is passing through a critical juncture and my efforts are required to help navigate these uncertain times".

"I have a lot more active politics ahead of me and look forward to making a positive contribution in the service of J&K and the country. Therefore I would like to respectfully withdraw my name from consideration and I look forward to supporting the joint opposition consensus candidate", he said.

"I'm very grateful to Mamata didi for proposing my name. I'm also grateful to all the senior leaders who offered me their support", the patriarch of the National Conference said.

Earlier Mamata Banerjee proposes Farooq's name for presidential candidate

During the opposition parties meeting in Delhi, Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on June 15 proposed the name of Dr. Farooq Abdullah as a presidential candidate after NCP leader Sharad Pawar declined the offer.

Mamata Banerjee, who had met Sharad Pawar on June 14 evening, proposed his name as soon as the meeting of opposition parties started today.

Reports said that when Sharad Pawar refused the offer, she suggested two options, which included former Bengal Governor Gopal Krishna Gandhi and National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah.

Sharad Pawar's name was proposed in a meeting held in New Delhi by representatives of 17 Opposition parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and Shiv Sena.

Opposition parties to meet again on June 21

The opposition parties will meet on June 21 to discuss the candidate for the Presidential election. The meeting will be chaired by NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Reports said that 17 parties will attend the meeting. The parties have to arrive at a consensus on the candidate's name after Sharad Pawar and Dr. Farooq Abdullah declined to contest.

President election on July 18

Presidential elections will take place on July 18 and the results will be declared on July 21, while June 29 is the last date for nominations.

Opposition parties have been holding meetings to reach a consensus to decide on the presidential candidate for the post.

The opposition parties had on Wednesday decided to field a joint candidate in the Presidential polls next month.

The meeting of opposition leaders, called by Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was held here for building a consensus on a joint opposition candidate.

In the meeting, a resolution was passed to field a common candidate.