Intensifying offensive against terrorists in Kashmir Valley, security forces on Saturday neutralized two terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) outfit in south Kashmir's Bijbehra area of Anantnag district.

The killed terrorists were involved in many terror acts in south Kashmir and forces were tracking them for a long. During the last four days, security forces have eliminated 12 terrorists in different parts of Kashmir Valley.

According to police, acting on specific information generated by police regarding the presence of terrorists in Shitipora, Bijbehara area of Anantnag, Police, Army, and CRPF launched a joint cordon and search operation in the said area.

During the search operation, as the joint search party approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.

"In the ensuing encounter, two categorized terrorists of terror outfit HM were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter", police said.

The killed terrorists have been identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Ganie son of Farooq Ahmad Ganie resident of Shalgam Srigufwara and Yawar Ayub Dar son of Mohd Ayub Dar resident of Dogripora Awantipora.

Killed terrorists were involved in attacking security forces

As per police records, both the killed terrorists were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on police, security forces, and civilian atrocities.

Besides, the killed terrorist Yawar Ayub Dar was also involved in an attempt to murder and attack a GRP personnel at Railway Station Panzgam on December 4, 2021, and an IED blast on a CRPF bunker at the Larmoo area on May 2, 2020.

Incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition have been recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar congratulated the joint forces for carrying out the anti-terrorist operation in a professional manner without any collateral damage.

In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and an investigation has been initiated. Police requested the people to cooperate with forces till the area at the encounter site is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials if any.