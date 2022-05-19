Within the arrest of five terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit, the Jammu and Kashmir Police solved the wine shop grenade attack case in the Baramulla district of north Kashmir.

A salesman from Rajouri district Ranjit Singh was killed and three others injured when two terrorists threw a grenade at a newly opened wine shop in the Dewan Bagh area of Baramulla town on Tuesday evening.

One of the two terrorists (pillion rider), wearing a Burqa, walked to the window of the wine shop and dropped a grenade inside the shop through the porthole window, and then fled away from the spot. This attack at the wine shop resulted in the death of one Ranjit Singh, while three people were injured.

The other three injured, identified as Govardhan Singh, Ravi Kumar, and Govind Singh are undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Baramulla.

Inspector-General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Thursday said that the Baramulla wine shop case has been solved by arresting five terrorists of LeT along with huge arms and ammunition in North Kashmir's Baramulla district.

"Baramulla Police cracked the case of the recent terror attack on a wine shop. Four terrorists and one associate of the LeT outfit were arrested. Five pistols, 23 grenades, explosive recovered," IGP Kashmir tweeted.

How the case was cracked within 48 hours?

Sharing details about the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla Rayees Mohammad Bhat informed that evidence at the scenes of crime was assessed and analyzed and some critical leads came to the fore including the grenade lever.

Reports said that CCTV footage from nearby cameras was also obtained which helped to reconstruct the sequence of events pre and post terror attacks.

"Some suspects were picked up on the basis of human and technical intelligence. During questioning a big breakthrough was achieved", reports said.

Four terrorists and one terrorist associate of the Falcon Squad module of LeT (TRF) were arrested.

Arrested terrorists were identified as Shahid Showkat Bala, Safeer Ahmad Mir, Mohammad Maroof Saleh, and Faisal Shabnun Gogri all residents of various localities of Baramulla town. The arrested terrorist associate was identified as Hatit Ahamad Sofi, also a resident of Baramulla.

According to reports, it was Mohammad Maroof Soleh aka Adil who was wearing a burka and riding on the bike. He threw a grenade inside a wine shop.

The bike used in the terror attack was also seized

Police said that after the interrogation of the terrorists various locals were raided by the cops. One Bajaj Pulsar motorbike, used in the commissioning of the terrorist act five pistols, nine magazines, 23 hand grenades, an IED, and other ammunition were recovered from the module.

According to police, this group received weapons and explosives especially to attack the newly opened wine shop in Baramulla. The same group had earlier been involved in various terrorist acts as was disclosed during the investigation which includes last year's grenade attacks in Baramulla town, various firing incidents in and around Baramulla, and transportation of proscribed weapons and explosives, etc.