Master, one of the most anticipated Tamil films of the year will be released in theatres on January 13, 2020.

Considering the hype and request from Vijay, the Tamil Nadu government has recently agreed to allow 100 per cent occupancy for the movie amid the coronavirus scare. However, recent reports indicate that the film will not get a theatrical release in Kerala.

Dileep's involvement affected Master release

In a recent meeting hosted by Film Exhibitors United Organization of Kerala (FEOUK), Dileep and Antony Perumbavoor who head the group argued that opening the theatres for a Tamil movie will set a bad example. Even though several theatre owners requested Dileep to change his decision, the actor-producer took a strong stand and made it clear that preference should be given to movies made in Malayalam.

Earlier, the government of Kerala had allowed theatres to open with 50 per cent occupancy. However, theatre owners apparently demanded several favours including tax reductions. And now, FEOUK has taken an unexpected move to postpone the re-opening of theatres indefinitely. In the meantime, a section of theatre owners has started raising their opposition against the decision made by FEOUK.

Master: All you need to know

Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Vijay is apparently playing the role of a drunkard college professor in this movie. Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi is playing the role of the lead antagonist in this film.

Apart from Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, the film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in other prominent roles. The expectation surrounding this upcoming movie is so huge, as Lokesh Kanagaraj's previous movie Kaithi was a blockbuster at the box-office.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for Master. Sathyan Sooryan has handled the cinematography of this film, while Philomin Raj has completed the editing. Master is bankrolled by Xavier Britto in the banner of XB Film Creators.