The release of Vijay's upcoming movie Master is likely to be delayed further. The film, originally scheduled to hit the screens in April for Tamil New Year, was expected to be out for Diwali festival. It now looks like the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial will not see the light of the day in 2020.

The latest rumours in the film industry say that the makers of Master have now decided not to release for Diwali. Although the festival is three months away from now, there are no signs of the reopening of cinema halls.

Even if the theatres open, trader trackers are not sure whether the audience will turn up like before. Further, the social media distancing norms might not help the distributors/exhibitors to recover their investments.

Considering these factors, the makers of Vijay's aster have postponed the film's release for Pongal 2021, say reports.

It is a crime-thriller in which Vijay Sethupathi plays the baddie and Malavika Mohanan plays the female lead.

Soorarai Pottru opt for OTT Release

On the other hand, the makers of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru has decided to skip the theatrical release for the same reasons and will be released on Amazon Prime on 30 October. In a press release, he said, "The current situation does not allow for the theatrical release of my film even though I want to watch it with my fans. My production house has so far produced 8 films and 10 films are being produced at the moment. In these difficult times I think it is important to take decision as a producer more than an actor. We have decided to release Soorarai Pottru on OTT platform,"

He requested fans to understand his situation. The Tamil actor has announced that he is donating Rs 5 crore, which was meant for the film's promotions, for the frontline workers of Covid-19.

The Sudha Kongara-directorial has Aparna Balamurali in the female lead. It is based on the events of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath.