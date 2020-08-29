The makers of Master have spoken about the film's pre-release business, release plans and the minor changes in the film after the delay in the movie's release. Producer Xavier Britto has revealed the secret about director Lokesh Kanagaraj teaming up with Vijay again for a flick.

In an interview with Vikatan, the producer has claimed that Master has made a pre-release business of over Rs 200 crore. He has revealed that the theatrical rights of the flick have been sold for 70 crore. However, the makers are not in a hurry to release as they wait for the theatres across the globe to reopen.

Xavier Britto has said that distributors are not asking them to return the money although the release of the film, which was originally planned for April 2020 release, has been delayed. The makers are hoping that the situation will improve by the end of this year.

Master for Pongal 2021

The producer has stated that they are aiming for Pongal 2021 release. He has admitted about receiving an offer for OTT release, but the makers are firm on their decision on theatrical release.

Since the film release is delayed, Lokesh Kanagaraj has done away with some scenes and added fresh sequences. Vijay has watched the edited version recently and happy with the product, the producer adds.

Xavier Britto claims that Vijay is happy with Lokesh Kanagaraj's work and would work in a project again.

Master is a crime thriller in which Vijay plays the role of a professor. It deals with drug menace. Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of antagonist in the flick, which has Malavika Mohanan in the female lead.