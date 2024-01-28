Renowned Pakistan singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan known for his melodious voice, has been embroiled in controversy after a video of him bashing his employee surfaced online.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan assaults disciple; video surfaces

In the video, Rahat was seen resorting to physical violence, using shoes and slapping the employee.

Samaa TV reported, "Rahat was seen slapping and kicking the employee, even using his shoes to hit. Several voices can be heard pleading for him to stop, highlighting the severity of the alleged incident."

Another footage shows a Qawwali singer slapping the individual, questioning him about a "bottle."

The man is observed pleading with the singer, expressing his lack of knowledge about it. In another sequence, several individuals pull the singer away to protect the person being assaulted.

The incident has raised concerns about the singer's behaviour and its impact on the well-being of his employees.

According to reports, the singer demanded alcohol from his employee and then assaulted him when he failed to obey.

Singer clarifies after netizens were outraged at him for blatant cruelty

In response to the controversy, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's statement shared by senior Pakistani journalist Tariq Mateen, reveals the bottle didn't contain alcohol but holy water.

In the clarification video, the man named Hasnain admitted to misplacing a bottle containing holy water that came from a pair who had recited religious verses over it. Rahat Ali Khan said that there was no ill intention behind his actions.

"He is my father and my teacher. Whoever has done this act, is blackmailing to defame my teacher," said Hasnain.

Khan asserted that the relationship involves showering love for good deeds and administering punishment for wrongdoing while also expressing regret over his behaviour. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan also claimed that he had apologized to his shagird for the behaviour. He also revealed that he had sought forgiveness from Hasnain.

"He is like my son...how relation is between a teacher and his disciple. If a disciple does something good, I shower my love on him. If he does something wrong, he is punished," he said in the video.

