Profit booking along with mixed global cues subdued India's key equity indices during Tuesday's afternoon trade session with Sensex plunging by 592 points within a few hours after opening.

Also global cues such as higher crude oil prices and US Fed tapering fears dented market sentiments. Sector wise, power, oil and gas and metal indices gained the most while realty, IT and telecom indices fell.

At around 12.30 p.m., S&P BSE Sensex traded at 59,485.87 points, lower by 592.01 points or 0.99 per cent from its previous close. Similarly, NSE Nifty50 edged lower. It fell to 17,704.80 points, lower by 150.30 points or 0.84 per cent from its previous close.

However, some stocks rose in excess of 10 per cent on BSE as domestic equity indices -- BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty traded in the red on Tuesday amid selling in bluechip counters.

Accordingly, the stocks that's rallied over 10 per cent on BSE included NTC Industries (16.9 per cent), Paramone Concepts (12.90 per cent), Novateor Research (10.66 per cent), Stove Craft (10.61 per cent), Cosco India (10.57 per cent).

Stocks such as NTC Industries, Novateor Research, Surana Telecom, Stove Craft touched their 52 week high while Nova Pub, Shanti Educational touched new 52 week low.

"Nifty erased all opening gains on Sept 28 and was trading in the negative at noon," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

"Mixed Asian stocks as US treasury yields climbed with investors pricing in the start of Federal Reserve tapering, elevated energy prices stoking inflation concerns and power shortage in China, dented sentiments."

According to Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, CapitalVia Global Research: "Asian stocks opened lower on Tuesday following the risk of a US government shutdown. Traders will get encouragement as ratings agency ICRA estimated India's GDP growth to 9 per cent from the earlier 8.5 per cent."

"Some support will come as Commerce and Industry Minister said export figures have hit $185 billion as of September 2021. Our research suggests that 17,750 is an important level in the market."