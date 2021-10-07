India's key equity indices - S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 - made healthy gains during Thursday's early morning trade session.

The 30-scrip sensitive Sensex traded at 59,764.38 points around 9.45 a.m., up 574.65 points, or 0.97 per cent.

It opened at 59,632.81 points from its previous close of 59,189.73 points. The NSE Nifty50 traded at 17,813 points, up by 167 points, or 0.95 per cent. It opened at 17,810.55 points from its previous close of 17,646 points.

In its earlier session on Wednesday, stocks on Wall Street rebounded after the top US Senate Republican backed an extension of the U.S. debt ceiling and Russia calmed volatile natural gas markets in Europe, giving the required boost for a positive sentiment in the Indian markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%, the S&P 500 gained 0.41% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.47% on Wedhnesday and the Asian market shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Thursday morning trade, with Hong Kong stocks leading gains.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 1.43% while the Topix index climbed 0.66%. South Korea's Kospi advanced 1.09% and Singapore's SGX Nifty indicated a gap-up opening for the index in India with a 144-points gain with the SGX Nifty futures trading at 17,772 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.