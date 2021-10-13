The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive during the morning trade. The Sensex opened at 60,619.91 points and touched a high of 60,621.72 points. The Sensex touched a low of 60,452.29 points.

On Tuesday, the Sensex closed at 60,284.31 points. The Sensex is trading at 60,522.68 points, up by 249.67 points or 0.41 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at lower note at 18,097.85 points after closing at 17,991.95 points. The Nifty is trading at 18,066.10 points in the morning.

On Tuesday, the NSE Nifty50 ended at 17,991.95 points, up by 46 points, or 0.26 per cent. "Nifty has closed at the highest ever closer to 18,000 levels. Advance decline ratio improved as the day progressed to above 1:1," HDFC Securities Head of Retail Research, Deepak Jasani, said.

"The upward momentum could continue with some intermittent profit-taking. Subdued sentiments in the global markets could however slow this momentum."

Motilal Oswal Financial Services' Head of Retail Research Siddhartha Khemka said: "Market continues to remain in an upward trajectory as macroeconomic trends report good recovery, with high-frequency indicators improving month-on-month."

"Exports have emerged as a growth engine-India reported the highest ever export in a single quarter. Non-oil, non-gold imports grew 40 per cent YoY, indicating strong domestic demand."

LKP Securities Head of research S. Ranganathan said: "The day witnessed hectic activity in PSU banking space with stocks from 2-wheelers and consumer durables seeing good demand in line with the festive mood."

"While we did see a continuation of profit booking in IT names, the small and midcap space was buzzing with accumulation across sectors. A late surge in the metal index led by aluminium stocks lent support to the rally."