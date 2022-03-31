India's key equity indices -- Sensex and Nifty -- extended their gains on Thursday for the fourth consecutive session on March 31, the last day of Fiscal Year 2021-22. However, a decline is visible impacting the market sentiment.

At 9.52 a.m, Sensex was 0.3 per cent or 188 points up at 58,872 points, whereas Nifty 0.3 per cent or 56 points up at 17,555 points. By 10:45 a.m., Sensex slightly slipped to 58,696.85 or down by 12.86 points (0.022%).

Nifty is also hovering around at 17,506.85 or 8.60 points down (0.049%).

Among the individual stocks, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, ONGC, HDFC, and Tata Consumers were the top five gainers among the Nifty 50 companies, while Hindalco, Apollo Hospitals, Cipla, Power Grid Corporation of India, and Divi's Labs were the top five losers.

A sharp decline in dollar index, foreign portfolio investors turning buyers along with domestic institutional buyers buying will impart resilience to the markets globally, said V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.