After a sharp decline, India's key benchmark equity indices -- S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 -- rose in the early trade on Tuesday but soon slided into negative zone.

On Monday, indices slumped sharply on the back of sell-off by foreign investors. Also, fears that RBI may raise policy rates in the upcoming Monetary Policy Meeting starting Tuesday and rising global crude oil prices weighed on the investors' sentiment the previous session.

At 9.40 a.m. on Tuesday, Sensex traded at 57,831 points, up 0.4 per cent or 211 points from the previous close of 57,621 points. It opened at 57,800 points. By 10:50 a.m., it reached 57,310, down by 321 points.

Nifty traded at 17,265 points, up 0.3 per cent or 52 points from the previous close of 17,214 points. It opened at 17,280 points. It went down to 17,108 down by 108 points by 10:50 a.m.

Among stocks, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finance, Cipla were the top five gainers, while Power Grid Corporation of India, State Bank of India, NTPC, ONGC and TCS were the top losers.