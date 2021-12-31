The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) and broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded in the green in early trade on Friday.

At 9.30 a.m., Sensex traded at 58,171 points, up 0.7 per cent from its previous close of 57,794 points. It opened at 57,849 points.

Similarly, Nifty traded at 17,321 points, up 0.7 per cent from the previous close of 17,203 points. It opened at 17,244 points.

Among the stocks, General Insurance, Hindalco, Indus Towers, Titan, DLF were some of the top gainers during the early trade, exchange data showed.

On the contrary, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, ONGC shares were the top losers during the period.

(With inputs from IANS)