India's key equity indices -- Sensex and Nifty -- traded in the green in the opening session on Wednesday.

At 9.54 a.m., Sensex was 1.4 per cent or 777 points up at 56,554 points, whereas Nifty 1.3 per cent or 220 points up at 16,883 points.

Among the specific stocks, Indusind Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Grasim Industries and Bajaj Finserv were the top five gainers among the Nifty 50 companies, rising 3.7 per cent, 3.5 per cent, 3.0 per cent, 2.8 per cent, and 2.7 per cent, respectively.

A man walks past a screen displaying news of markets update inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, February 6.Reuters

Cipla, Sun Pharma, and Tata Consumers, on the other hand, were the only shares that declined among the Nifty 50 companies in the opening session.

