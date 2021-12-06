The 30-scrip Sensex fell a tad lower during the early trade on Monday. Notably, the indices had gained for the past three consecutive sessions till Friday. However, investors are keeping a close eye on the policy announcement by RBI this week in view of Omicron's surge in many states.

At 9.30 a.m. the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 57,588 points, down 0.2 per cent. It opened at 57,778 points from the previous close of 57,696 points. Till now, it has touched a low of 57,781 points.

Besides, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 17,424 points after closing at 17,196 on Friday. It traded at the 17,152 points, down 0.3 per cent during the early morning trade session.

Coal India, Maruti Suzuki, Gail India, NMDC were some of the top losers during the early trade, exchange data showed. On the flip side, Adani Green, Tech Mahindra, and Godrej Consumers were some of the top gainers.

Friday's closure

Globally, stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Friday after a broad rally on Wall Street. Similarly, European shares opened firmer. On the domestic front, volumes were a bit higher than the previous two sessions. Consequently, the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 57,696.46 points, down 1.31 per cent from its previous close of 58,461.29 points.

The broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded in the red, down 1.18 per cent to 17,196.70 points. "Nifty corrected after rising for two days, going against the global trend. The advance decline ratio, however, remained in the positive," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities.

"While sell on rallies (especially in largecaps) continues, the broader market seems to have done well," he added. This week, investors are likely to keep an eye on RBI's policy decision, wherein status quo is expected to be maintained amid the appearance of the new Covid variant, according to experts.

(With inputs from IANS)