Maruti Suzuki India has announced the closure of its factories in Haryana to make oxygen available for medical requirements.

In a statement, the company said that as part of the car manufacturing process, Maruti Suzuki uses a small amount of oxygen in its factories while relatively much larger quantities are used by the manufacturers of components.

"In the current situation, we believe that all available oxygen should be used to save lives. Accordingly, Maruti Suzuki has decided to advance its maintenance shutdown, originally scheduled for June, to 1st to 9th May," it said.

It also said that Suzuki Motor Gujarat has also decided to shut its factory.

Several companies across sectors have risen to the occasion to help increase supply of medical oxygen as hospitals across the country are running out of oxygen supply for Covid patients.