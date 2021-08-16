The Indian stock market traded on a flattish note on Monday morning in line with the subdued trade in the Asian markets.

However, the Sensex inched marginally higher to touch an all-time high of 55,518.95 points and the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange has touched a record high of 16,550.75 points.

At around 10.15 a.m, Sensex was trading at 55,474.22, higher by 36.93 points or 0.07 per cent from its previous close of 55,437.29.

It opened at 55,479.74 and has touched an intra-day low of 55,281.02 points. The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 16,529.60, higher by just 0.50 points.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finserv, while the major losers were Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki India and UltraTech Cement.

FPIs invest Rs. 2,085 Cr in 15 days

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have made a net investment of Rs 2,085 crore so far in August in Indian equities, according to data from NSDL. The FPIs have made a comeback after a net outflow of Rs 11,308 crore in July.

With the investments in August, the net FPI investment in the equities segment in 2021 now stands at Rs 51,121 crore.

The week-ended Friday witnessed surge in the Indian equity market with both the BSE Sensex and the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange touching new highs. The Sensex crossed the landmark 55,000 mark for the first in its history during the week.

On Friday, Sensex hit its all-time high of 55,487.79 points. During the week, improving macroeconomic data boosted the investor sentiments.

On Thursday, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for June showed a rise of 13.6 per cent from a decline of (-) 16.6 per cent reported for the like month a year ago

Further, data furnished by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) slipped to 5.59 per cent last month from 6.26 per cent in June.

Going ahead, analysts expect the bullish momentum to continue, and foreign portfolio investments too are likely to rise further.