The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) and broader 50-scrip Nifty on National Stock Exchange declined on Tuesday due to profit booking, reversing the gains witnessed in the past six out of seven trading sessions.

At 10.10 a.m., Sensex traded at 61,099 points, down 0.4 per cent from the previous close of 61,308 points. It opened at 61,219 points.

Nifty traded at 18,233 points, down 0.4 per cent from the previous close of 18,308 points. It opened at 18,337 points.

Ambuja Cements, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, ACC, and Ultratech Cement were some of the top losers, NSE data showed.

Top gainers during the early trade were Adani Green Energy, Axis Bank, P&G, BPCL, and Godrej Consumers.

Quarterly earnings of Bajaj Finance, Tata Elxsi and Just Dial would be in focus as they announce their quarterly results today, Jan 18. Domestic markets ended marginally higher on the back of gains in IT stocks amid mixed global cues on Monday, while the US markets were closed on Monday on account of Martin Luther King's Day.