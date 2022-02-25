India's key indices -- BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 -- recovered considerably by more than 1,000 points on Friday morning due to certainty of stable markets in India and value buying opportunity for investors.

Even as the equity markets are expected to be volatile in the next few days, there is nothing to worry for long-term investors, said Ravi Singhal, Vice-Chairman, GCL Securities.

On Friday, at 9.19 a.m., Sensex was 1.9 per cent or 1,026 points up at 55,557 points, whereas Nifty 2.0 per cent or 327 points up at 16,575 points.

It reached 56,017.45 or 1,487.54 (2.73%) higher as of 11:39 a.m., while Nifty50 was seen at 16,709.05 or 461.10 (2.84%) higher.

On the stocks front, Tata Motors, Indusind Bank, UPL, Tata Steel, and Adani Ports were the top five gainers among the Nifty 50 stocks in the opening session.

Thursday's sharp fall was triggered after Russia announced war and began military intrusions into neighbouring Ukraine with air bombing filling the news TV channel screens.

Sensex settled 4.7 per cent on Thrusday or 2,702 points down at 54,529 points, whereas Nifty 4.8 per cent down, or 815 points down at 16,248 points.