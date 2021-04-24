Within 48-hours after the robbery, the J&K Police arrested three persons involved in a sensational case in which three unidentified masked gunmen had looted cash from a branch of J&K Bank in the Pattan area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district. These gunmen, wearing PPE kits, had also decamped with a 12-bore rifle of the guard.

Interacting with media persons, Rayees Mohammad Bhat, Senior Superintendent of Police, Baramulla said that looted money, weapons and other materials used for the crime has been recovered from their possession and further investigation is underway.

"The terror links of the accused are being investigated further. At the behest of Lashkar e Toiba henchmen, they were given these tasks to ensure financing and as an initiation rite to join full ranks from sleeper cell status," police said.

On a specific input, Baramulla Police in a joint operation with 29RR arrested three terrorist associates (Over Ground Workers) affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba, namely Rahil Ahmad Parray son of Bashir Ahmad Parray of Kanihama, Arif Ahmad Mir, son of Ghulam Ahmad Mir of Mazhama, and Naseer Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat of Singapore. The trio was involved in a recent robbery at J&K Bank Khore Sherabad on April 22 as well as a string of other robberies.

As per police, the preliminary investigation revealed that they looted total cash of Rs. 9,51,896 during different robberies. They were also involved in the looting of Rs 3,50,000 from a petrol pump at Budgam in the month of February.

As per police, the trio donning PPE kits forced their entry into the J&K bank branch at the Sherabad Khore area in Pattan and ran away with over Rs 2.86 lakhs along with a 12-Bore rifle snatched from the bank guard. These persons left behind the vehicle (Alto K10) in which they came and fled away using another person's vehicle (Maruti 800). A day after, on Friday last, the 12-bore rifle, as well as Maruti cab, was found near Wusan village in Kunzar area of the district.

Meanwhile, the police said the trio was also behind the killing of a former Special Police Officer (SPO), Nasir Ahmad Khan, son of Ghulam Mohammad Khan of Buchipora Magam, who was shot dead near his native village in central Kashmir's Budgam district on April 11.

Besides cash of Rs 24,500, one Chinese pistol, two magazines, 25 live rounds, two 12 bore rifles, three cartridges, two pouches, one multipurpose knife, and three PPE kits, one weapon tying chain, and three vehicles (Alto K-10 JK05G 5626, Alto-800 JK05G -45664, Alto K 10 without number plate) were recovered, said the police.