Three unidentified masked gunmen looted cash from a branch of J&K Bank in the Pattan area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district and also decamped with a 12-bore rifle of the guard.

"As per initial reporters three masked gunmen, who were wearing PPE kits, barged into Pattan branch of J&K Bank and looted some amount", Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Baramulla, Rayees Mohammad Bhat told International Business Times, adding, that "police team has already reached the spot for further investigation."

Manhunt underway

Reports said that few persons boarding a car forced their entry into the bank and decamped with an unascertained amount of cash. These gunmen managed to flee with cash besides a 12 Bore rifle from the bank guard on duty.

The locals present there tried to catch them, however, the gunmen fired some shots in the air to create panic before running away from the spot, the official said adding that however, the trio ditched the vehicle.

Soon after intimation, a police team reached the spot and an alert has been sounded in the peripheries to nab the culprits, the official added.