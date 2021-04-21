Family members of six juveniles could not control their emotions when their misguided children were handed over to them by the police after proper counseling, to save their future. Central Kashmir's Budgam district witnessed a unique counseling session attended by parents and their misguided children - who were under the influence of some radical elements.

"After implementing such counseling sessions at Awantipura, I have decided to carry on the same experiment in Budgam also so as to save future of innocent teenagers hoodwinked by some anti-social elements," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Budgam, Tahir Saleem told International Business Times. "During my tenure as SSP Awantipura I had started such counseling sessions to bring misguided youth back in the mainstream."

The SSP added that the experiment yielded encouraging results so the same was implemented in Budgam also.

As per reports, some anti-national elements were poisoning some gullible juveniles by exploiting their sentiments. These elements were instigating these teenagers to create law and order problems in their respective areas.

After getting information about nefarious designs of anti-national elements, cops immediately summoned these juveniles for necessary questioning as per the set procedure mandated under the Juvenile Justice Act viz-a-viz their unbecoming behavior. During their questioning, it came to fore that they were influenced and instigated by some mischievous elements harboring malafide intentions to indulge in violence and create law and order in their respective areas to disrupt public order and tranquility.

"Instead of registering a case against these juveniles, I have decided to implement Awantipura experiment in Budgam also. Juveniles and their parents were invited for counseling", Saleem said.

During the interaction, parents and family members of the juveniles were advised to take proper care of their wards and keep a watch on their activities, actions, and behavior. They were counseled and advised to focus on their studies and professional work and utilize their energy in a positive direction.

After proper counseling, parents appreciated this initiative of the police and assured that their wards will not indulge in any kind of violence and in the future will focus on their studies/routine works.