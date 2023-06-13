Russian media reported that a Ukrainian missile strike on the southern Zaporizhzhia front killed an experienced Russian general.

"As a result of an enemy missile attack, the Chief of Staff of the 35th Combined Arms Army, Maj Gen Sergei Goryachev, was killed," prominent pro-war blogger Voenkor said in a Telegram post, The Guardian reported.

Goryachev, a decorated commander, previously led Russian troops in Moldova's breakaway region of Transnistria.

Voenkor added that "according to representatives of the command of the United Group of Forces (S), the army has lost today one of the brightest and most effective military leaders", The Guardian reported.

Several Russian war bloggers said Goryachev was likely killed by a UK-supplied Storm Shadow cruise missile.

The Russian defence ministry is yet to comment on the reported death of Goryachev.

More than a dozen Russian generals are believed to have been killed since Moscow invaded Ukraine.

The Zaporizhzhia region, of which about 80 per cent is controlled by Russian forces, is believed to be one of the main focuses of Ukraine's counter-offensive, The Guardian reported.

Russia's defence ministry has released video footage of what it claims were German-made Leopard tanks and US-made Bradley fighting vehicles captured by Russian forces in a battle with Ukrainian forces, The Guardian reported.

The location and timing of the video footage has not been independently verified.

In a message on Telegram, the ministry said, "Servicemen of the subdivisions of the Vostok group inspect enemy tanks and infantry fighting vehicles captured in battle. All captured western-made equipment: German Leopard tanks and US-made BMP Bradley.

"Some combat vehicles with running engines, which indicates the transience of the battle and the flight of the crews of combat vehicles of the armed forces of Ukraine from combat-ready equipment," The Guardian reported.

(With inputs from IANS)