IPS officer SN Srivastava has been appointed as the new Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Law and Order). Srivastava was made Special Commissioner (Law and Order) by the Home Ministry after bringing him from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to end the violence over the controversial citizenship law in Delhi.

Amulya Patnaik's extended tenure ends on Feb 29

Srivastava, a 1985-batch AGMUT cadre officer has taken over as the new Delhi Police chief after Amulya Patnaik's extended tenure ends on February 29.

An order issued by the home department of the Delhi government said the officer is being appointed to the Delhi Police post with "immediate effect". Immediately after taking over, Srivastava took part in a security review meeting called at Home Minister Amit Shah's residence.

The Central Reserve Police Force, where Srivastava was serving as the Special Director General (Training), also issued an order relieving the officer to join the new post after the home ministry ordered his premature repatriation from the paramilitary force.