After winning appreciation from critics for his performance in Naachiyaar, GV Prakash Kumar is back to his favourite genre – comedy. He has collaborated now with Pandiraj's former associate Vallikanth, who is making his debut in the film Semma (Sema).

Cast and Crew

Arthana Binu, who was seen in Vikranth's Thondan last year, has teamed up with GV Prakash Kumar in the latest release, Semma. Yogi Babu, who was recently in the news after his dance moves in Nayanthara-starrer Kolamaavu Kokila became talk of the town, is playing the role of the hero's side-kick.

The movie also stars Assisi Ronald Gibson, Kovai Sarala and Mansoor Ali Khan. GV Prakash himself has composed the music and the songs Sandaali and Vechchi Senjaachu seem to have struck a chord with viewers. The film has Vivek Anand's cinematography with Pradeep E Raghav on editing.

Story:

Semma is an action comedy set in the rural backdrop. The story takes an interesting turn after a bride hunt begins for the lead character, portrayed by GV Prakash. The actor's role in the movie is quite different from the ones he had done earlier. He likes to do one or the other work to keep himself engaged in the flick.

Expectations:

GV Prakash Kumar's movies in comedy have been well-received by the audience in the past. But this is the first time that he will be seen in a rural entertainer. With his previous film Naachiyar receiving positive reviews, there is a good amount of expectations riding on the Tamil flick.

However, the movie, on its opening day, is being affected by the bandh called by the DMK and other parties in light of the violence surrounding the protests in Tuticorin. Will the film overcome the initial hiccup and win the hearts of the viewers? Find it in their words here:

The morning shows are about to start and we will bring you the updates as and when people share their views about the film on Twitter. Until then, stay tuned for the page: